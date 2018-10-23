Quantcast
Victim's statements before stabbing not hearsay (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 23, 2018

A Charleston County man convicted in a 2017 stabbing will get a new trial after the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that the trial court should have allowed him to testify about what the victim allegedly said to him in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

