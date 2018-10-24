Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA: Judge improperly amended jury’s verdict (access required)

COA: Judge improperly amended jury’s verdict (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 24, 2018

A multimillion-dollar jury verdict over construction defects must be reduced due to an offset error, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The ruling means that Marick Home Builders will pay $1,179,249 instead of the $5,145,812 that the trial court initially ordered, in addition to a settlement amount worth about $1.86 million and a $1 ...

