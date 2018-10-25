Quantcast
Lawyers and law firms, just like our clients and other businesses, are the targets of cyberthreats. Acknowledging this reality, American Bar Association Formal Opinion 483, issued on Oct. 17, reviews lawyers’ ethical obligations to employ reasonable efforts to protect electronic client confidential information and concludes lawyers must make efforts to monitor for and remediate data breaches, and must notify current clients affected by a data breach.

