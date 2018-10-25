SCANA shares drop sharply with news law might be overturned

The price of shares in the stock of a private South Carolina utility have fallen sharply after suggestions a judge may overturn a law the firm said has been key to its profitability.

SCANA Corp.’s stock opened this week at $40.91 a share, then fell more than $4 a share in less than six hours before rebounding to around $38 a share Tuesday.

The drop came with news reports that a judge asked lawyers for draft orders suggesting the Base Load Review Act is unconstitutional. The law allowed SCANA subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas to charge billions for construction of two failed nuclear plants that never generated power.

SCE&G said in a statement to investors the judge hasn’t reached a final decision and its lawyers were acting accordingly.

