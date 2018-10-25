Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / USC Law seeks to teach cybersecurity (access required)

USC Law seeks to teach cybersecurity (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 25, 2018

The University of South Carolina School of Law recently created a Cybersecurity Legal Task Force in an effort to better educate attorneys and other legal professionals in the state about cyber threats. The task force will begin hosting and creating a series of educational programs on the topic, including a series of training webinars, a Cybersecurity ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo