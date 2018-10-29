Lawyers in the News – September/October

The American College of Trial Lawyers has presented its Griffin Bell Award for Courageous Advocacy to criminal defense attorney Andy Savage. The award honors “trial lawyers who have persevered in the pursuit of an important cause despite substantial personal danger, fear, unpopularity, opposition or other extreme difficulties.” Savage is the fifteenth recipient of the award in its 54 years of existence.

Marguerite Willis of Nexsen Pruet was awarded the 2018 Jean Galloway Bissell Award by the South Carolina Women Lawyers Association during the organization’s annual conference.

Cynthia Durham Blair of Blair Cato Pickren Casterline has been installed president of the American Land Title Association for the 2018-2019 year.

Molly H. Cash and Nicolas Cherry have joined Smith Moore Leatherwood in the firm’s Greenville office. Cash will be a member of its real estate and business groups. Cherry focuses his practice on products liability, toxic and mass torts and personal injury matters.

Randell “Ran” Stoney has joined Joye Law Firm as an associate attorney in the firm’s personal injury department in Charleston.

Janet Rhodes has been named a partner at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel in Columbia, where her practice focuses on employment law.

