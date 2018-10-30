Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / A tale of two tests: Bar pass rate rebounds (access required)

A tale of two tests: Bar pass rate rebounds (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 30, 2018

  2018 was a tale of two bar exams. While February saw South Carolina test-takers pass at an alarmingly low rate, July’s test-takers rebounded to pass at the much more respectable rate of 63.91 percent. Of the 399 test takers who sat for the two-day July exam, 255 scored highly enough to pass the Uniform Bar Exam ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo