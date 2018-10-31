Quantcast
Estate settles for $6M over cancer misdiagnosis, cover-up

By: Matt Chaney October 31, 2018

The family of a man who died of cancer after his doctor told him he was cancer-free has reached a $6 million settlement with the doctor’s practice, the plaintiff’s attorney reports. The settlement was unusually large because of the defendant’s efforts to cover up the malpractice, said attorney Robert Phillips of McGowan, Hood & Felder in ...

