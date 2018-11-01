Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance  – Auto – UIM – Adult Child – ‘Resident’ – Separate Home (access required)

Insurance  – Auto – UIM – Adult Child – ‘Resident’ – Separate Home (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 1, 2018

The insured parents lived in South Carolina while the defendant-daughter lived in Washington, D.C., in an apartment where she was listed on the lease and the electricity was in her name. She was employed full-time and paid her rent and utilities herself. She returned home to South Carolina for long weekends occasionally. She filed her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo