Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance  – Health – Labor & Employment – ERISA – Claim Denial – ‘Illegal Act’ (access required)

Insurance  – Health – Labor & Employment – ERISA – Claim Denial – ‘Illegal Act’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 1, 2018

Where the defendant-health plan said it would “not provide benefits” for any “expense sustained as a result of being engaged in an … illegal act,” the plan administrator could deny benefits for the medical services that plaintiff provided to a covered employee who was injured in a traffic accident and whose blood had an alcohol ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo