Paper: South Carolina spends $17,000 on abortion suit

South Carolina has paid a private law firm more than $17,000 so far to fight a lawsuit after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state Medicaid plan to stop paying Planned Parenthood for services.

McMaster says he made the move to prevent any state money from going to fund abortions. Planned Parenthood says the less than $100,000 it receives goes only toward family planning and other women’s health services and not to abortions.

A Freedom of Information Act request by The Post and Courier of Charleston found the Jolley Law Group has been paid $17,510 to defend the suit, filed in late July.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked McMaster’s order, saying Planned Parenthood will likely win its suit.

The state has appealed.

