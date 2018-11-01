Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / U.S. D.C. / Workers’ Compensation –Exclusivity Provision – Statutory Co-Employees – Co-Employees’ General Employer (access required)

Workers’ Compensation –Exclusivity Provision – Statutory Co-Employees – Co-Employees’ General Employer (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 1, 2018

Plaintiff’s decedent and defendant Mundy Maintenance’s employees were acting as defendant Eastman Chemical Company’s statutory employees when Mundy’s employees used a torch flame to heat a pipe and when the decedent subsequently performed maintenance on the pipe and it exploded, killing the decedent. However, the fact that Mundy’s employees and the decedent were statutory co-employees ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo