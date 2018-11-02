Quantcast
Criminal – Non-disclosure of evidence was not Brady violation

  Criminal – Non-disclosure of evidence was not Brady violation

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 2, 2018

Although the defendant argued that the government’s failure to disclose information about an oil valve used to conduct illegal discharges was a Brady violation,  the information was not material and the convictions for failure to maintain accurate records and for obstructing an agency proceeding are upheld. Background A jury convicted Herbert Julian of knowingly failing to maintain ...

