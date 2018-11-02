Quantcast
Criminal Practice – PCR – Unaddressed Issues – State-Prepared Order

By: Bill Cresenzo November 2, 2018

Where the circuit court’s orders (1) denying post-conviction relief and (2) denying petitioner’s Rule 59, SCRCP, motion did not address each of petitioner’s claims and did not include specific findings of fact or conclusions of law on any of petitioner’s claims, the orders do not comply with S.C. Code Ann. § 17-27-80 and Rule 52(a), ...

