McNair Law Firm acquired by Burr & Forman (access required)

McNair Law Firm acquired by Burr & Forman (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 2, 2018

Burr & Forman, a Southeast regional law firm, announced Nov. 1 that is acquiring McNair Law Firm, which has offices throughout South Carolina and in Charlotte. McNair has 84 attorneys. In all, Burr & Forman will now employ 360 people who will work in 19 offices in eight Southeastern states. The firm said in a statement that ...

