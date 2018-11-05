Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyer hikes entire length of Appalachian Trail (access required)

Lawyer hikes entire length of Appalachian Trail (access required)

By: Matt Chaney November 5, 2018

Just a few short months after walking 2,190 miles on a footpath from Georgia to Maine, Bruce Matson is back in the office in a high-rise in Richmond, Virginia, handling bankruptcy cases for LeClairRyan, where he’s a partner. He said he’s returned from the journey with a perspective he didn’t have before. “When I got on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo