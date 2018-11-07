Quantcast
Better together: Local firms see a future in trend toward mergers (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 7, 2018

When Lawyers Weekly publishes its annual list of the largest law firms in the Carolinas next spring, some of the mainstays of the rankings will be bearing new names on their marquees, part of a growing trend of local and regional law firms partnering up with big national firms. As of Oct. 1, there have been ...

