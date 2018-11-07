Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Republicans roll in SC except for 1 big Democratic upset (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 7, 2018

Republicans again swept to election victories across South Carolina on Tuesday, holding on to all seven statewide offices. But there was a fairly big crack in their electoral wall, as Democrats flipped a U.S. House seat from them for the first time since 1986. Democrat Joe Cunningham’s defeat of Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington in the coastal ...

