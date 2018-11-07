Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Spartanburg names new city attorney (access required)

Spartanburg names new city attorney (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 7, 2018

The City of Spartanburg has a new city attorney. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports the City Council chose Robert P. Coler of Greenville to fill the post during an executive session Nov. 5. Coler, a graduate of SUNY and the University of South Carolina School of Law, is the current assistant city attorney of Greenville. He previously served ...

