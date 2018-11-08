Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative  –  APA mandates plutonium removal order (access required)

Administrative  –  APA mandates plutonium removal order (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 8, 2018

After Congress set a specific deadline for the Department of Energy to remove a specific amount of plutonium from South Carolina, the district court correctly determined that it was required to order the DOE to remove the plutonium. We are satisfied that the court properly enforced the statutory responsibilities imposed on the DOE by Congress and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo