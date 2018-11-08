Quantcast
Civil Practice  –  Privilege protects allegedly biased expert (access required)

Civil Practice  –  Privilege protects allegedly biased expert (access required)

November 8, 2018

Even if an expert witness favored defendants in black lung cases, violated applicable standards, and misled coal miners and the Black Lung Benefits Act tribunals, that witness – like other witnesses – is entitled to absolute immunity from plaintiffs’ RICO and state law claims. We affirm the district court’s dismissal of plaintiffs’ claims on the basis ...

