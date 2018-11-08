Quantcast
By: Meg Kinnard, Associated Press November 8, 2018

Even in a deeply red state like South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans, Democrats are making some inroads in the legislature. South Carolina Democrats on Tuesday wrested two state House seats from Republican incumbents. Columbia attorney Dick Harpootlian, a former chairman of the state Democratic Party, also won a special election for a ...

