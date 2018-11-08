Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall (access required)

Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eighty-five-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital, the court said Thursday. The court’s oldest justice fell Wednesday evening, the court said. She went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. She ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo