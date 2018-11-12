Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / E-filing expands to Chesterfield County (access required)

E-filing expands to Chesterfield County (access required)

By: Matt Chaney November 12, 2018

Mandatory e-filing of court documents is expanding to Chesterfield County in December. As of Dec. 4, Chesterfield County will begin requiring attorneys representing clients to e-file court documents in all common pleas cases, unless the type of filing is excluded from the pilot program. This makes Chesterfield County the 41st county to require digital filing. Attorneys should ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo