Sign up for Free Legal Answers pro bono opportunity (access required)

By: Matt Chaney November 12, 2018

The South Carolina Bar is looking for pro bono attorney volunteers to participate in a Free Legal Answers Blitz, taking place Nov. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m at the State Bar building at 950 Taylor St. in Columbia. The blitz is being held to give attorneys the opportunity to get experience using the online Free ...

