Home / News / Headlines / Spartanburg attorney earns national bar award (access required)

Spartanburg attorney earns national bar award (access required)

By: Matt Chaney November 12, 2018

A Spartanburg attorney and state representative recently received an award from the National Bar Association for her role leading its Women Lawyers Division. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, who represents House District 31 in the General Assembly, received the NBA Division of the Year award for her work with the WLD, the South Carolina Bar announced. She serves as the ...

