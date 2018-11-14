Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan November 14, 2018

Attorney: Brian DeQuincey Newman Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 2008 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for six months on Nov. 14. The suspension is retroactive to Jan. 8, 2016, the date of Newman’s interim suspension. Background: Newman failed to file state income tax returns and pay state taxes for the years 2012 and 2013. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo