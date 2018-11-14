Quantcast
Retailer can be liable for selling defective gas cans (access required)

By: Matt Chaney November 14, 2018

  The mother of a young child who was severely burned when a portable gas container exploded can move forward with negligence claims against the retailer that sold the allegedly defective container, despite a broadly worded settlement shielding its manufacturer from liability, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. After the explosion, Melinda Cook filed suits ...

