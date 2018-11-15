Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal  – Challenge to sentence was not moot, but any error was harmless (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 15, 2018

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals joined eight other circuits in holding that, where a sentence includes both custodial and a supervised release portions, a challenge to the sentence is not moot even though a defendant has completed the custodial portion. On the merits, however, the court held any error was harmless because the ...

