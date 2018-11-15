Quantcast
Home / Criminal Law / Criminal  –  Defects in search warrant affidavit not deliberate misconduct (access required)

Criminal  –  Defects in search warrant affidavit not deliberate misconduct (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 15, 2018

Although a search warrant was defective, the district court did not err in denying the defendant’s motion to suppress because the officer seeking the warrant possessed sufficient information to support probable cause, and any defects in the affidavit were miscalculation, not deliberate misconduct. Background In 2014 the police department in Winchester, Virginia, received an anonymous tip that ...

