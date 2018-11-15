Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal  –  Jury instruction did not violate the Fifth Amendment (access required)

Criminal  –  Jury instruction did not violate the Fifth Amendment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 15, 2018

Claims by a defendant convicted of conspiracy in a luxury car scheme that a judge’s jury instruction constructively amended the indictment against him in violation of the Fifth Amendment, was rejected, as the instruction did not alter the element of the offense charged. Background The case against Lamine Camara centered on his involvement in Ray Ekobena’s luxury ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo