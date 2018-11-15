Quantcast
Important takings case ends up before U.S. Supreme Court (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 15, 2018

  Almost without public attention, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up out of Pennsylvania a significant takings case — one that may revolutionize land use law for years to come. Since 1985, the Supreme Court has generally barred federal courts from considering claims for just compensation for government takings of private property arising at the state ...

