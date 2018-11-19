Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman settles car crash lawsuit for $4M (access required)

Woman settles car crash lawsuit for $4M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 19, 2018

A woman who was severely injured in a car crash and spent five months in the hospital has settled the case for $4 million, according to her attorney. On Sept. 27, 2016, the woman was driving through York County on Highway 21 when the driver of a Rock Hill Piping and Fabrication industrial truck attempted to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo