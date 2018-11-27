Quantcast
Bright-line 10-year limit to execute judgments is back (access required)

By: Matt Chaney November 27, 2018

Creditors seeking to execute a judgment must do so within 10 years or forfeit that right, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The court’s Nov. 21 opinion overruled its previous decision in Linda Mc Co. v. Shore, closing a loophole which appeared to allow creditors to extend the life of a judgment simply by ...

