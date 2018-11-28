Quantcast
Date set for 2019 SC Bar Convention

By: Matt Chaney November 28, 2018

The 2019 South Carolina Bar Convention will take place Jan. 17-20 in Myrtle Beach. The Board of Governors will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Marriott Resort and Spa at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, and the House of Delegates will meet at 11 a.m. that same day. Afterward, there will be numerous Continuing ...

