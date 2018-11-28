Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Insurer won’t defend wife of alleged sex abuser (access required)

Insurer won’t defend wife of alleged sex abuser (access required)

Ruling could limit potential damages to victim

By: Matt Chaney November 28, 2018

An insurance company won’t have to defend the wife of an accused sexual abuser who is being sued over claims that she negligently allowed her husband to continue abusing a young girl in their home, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The court held in a Nov. 21 opinion answering a certified question from U.S. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo