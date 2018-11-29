Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Sexual harassment incidents increase in 2018 (access required)

Sexual harassment incidents increase in 2018 (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 29, 2018

In early October, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released its preliminary findings examining sexual harassment in the workplace over the past year. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, no one should be surprised to see the figures rise dramatically. The numbers demonstrate that employers need to be more vigilant than ever when it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo