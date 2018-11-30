Lawyers in the News — November

Hunter Adams has joined Baker, Ravenel & Bender in Columbia as an associate, where he practices in the areas of automobile liability, civil litigation, premises liability, and insurance coverage.

Maheen Akhter has joined Wyche as an associate in the firm’s Greenville office. She will join the firm’s real estate practice group, focusing on multi-family and commercial development, leasing, and borrower-side financing.

Andrew Bentz has joined Wyche as a litigation associate in the firm’s Columbia office. Before joining the firm, Bentz clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and worked at Jones Day in Washington, D.C. in the firm’s issues and appeals practice.

Lucy Dinkins has joined Wyche as a litigation associate in the firm’s Columbia office, concentrating her practice in general litigation, representing plaintiffs and defendants. Before joining the firm, Dinkins clerked for U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis and practiced civil litigation in Columbia.

Joshua Brown has joined McAngus Goudelock & Courie in the firm’s Florence office. Brown represents insurance adjusters in workers’ compensation matters, and before joining the firm he clerked for Circuit Court Judge Roger Henderson.

Monica Towle has joined McAngus Goudelock & Courie in the firm’s Columbia office. Towle focuses her practice on litigation.

Grant Burnette LeFever has joined Burnette Shutt & McDaniel in Columbia as an associate. LeFever, a 2018 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, plans to focus her legal practice on employment law, family law, education law, and litigation.

Butler & College has announced the creation of its commercial real estate division, B&C Commercial, and the opening of a new Charleston office. William Stroud will move from the firm’s Mount Pleasant location to head the new division and office.

