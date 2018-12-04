Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Manslaughter conviction tossed over Miranda violation (access required)

By: Matt Chaney December 4, 2018

  A Greenville man convicted of manslaughter has been given another day in court after the South Carolina Court of Appeals found that his confessions were obtained illegally. The court said that because Marshell Hill was in custody at the time of his first confession, but hadn’t been read his Miranda rights, the evidence should not have ...

