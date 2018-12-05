Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Conway attorney resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

Conway attorney resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan December 5, 2018

Attorney: Jarrett Skipper Calder Location: Conway Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Resigned in lieu of discipline Nov. 29 Background: In light of Calder’s “serious misconduct which demonstrates an unfitness to practice law,” the South Carolina Supreme Court granted his motion to resign in lieu of discipline. Calder acknowledged that disciplinary counsel could prove the allegations of misconduct, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo