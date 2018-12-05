Quantcast
House Speaker removes chairman of powerful budget committee (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 5, 2018

South Carolina Speaker Jay Lucas is making a big shake-up to the leadership of the House by changing the chairman of the committee that handles spending. Rep. Brian White said Wednesday he is being removed as Ways and Means chairman because his Republican colleagues aren’t happy with his leadership. The Anderson Republican has run the committee since ...

