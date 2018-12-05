Quantcast
Spartanburg attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan December 5, 2018

Attorney: Michael Demorris Brown Location: Spartanburg Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on Dec. 5 Background: The complaint against Brown stemmed from his late responses to initial inquiries in ten disciplinary investigations. Brown said that his late responses were due to internal mail delivery problems in the business center where he works and that these problems ...

