Home / Top Legal News / Suit over arbitrator’s bias revived (access required)

By: Matt Chaney December 5, 2018

Federal courts have the power to hear a motion to vacate or modify an arbitration award in any dispute where they would have the power to hear a motion to compel arbitration, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. It’s the first time the circuit has considered the issue, which has divided other ...

