Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Teacher, son settle car crash, negligent entrustment suit for $6M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 5, 2018

A South Carolina school teacher and her 12-year-old son who both suffered severe brain injuries as a result of a car wreck have reached a $6.05 million confidential settlement with the at-fault driver and his employer, their attorney reports. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reported that the 45-year-old woman and her son were driving ...

