Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal –  Death row inmate receives reprieve (access required)

Criminal –  Death row inmate receives reprieve (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2018

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state court erred in not allowing an expert for a convicted murderer to testify on the probability of the defendant committing future violent acts in prison, which went directly to the dangerousness aggravator the jury relied on to sentence him to death. The exclusion of evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo