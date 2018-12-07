Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Family Business – Separate & Marital Property – Valuation – Parent & Child – Support (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Family Business – Separate & Marital Property – Valuation – Parent & Child – Support (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2018

Where the wife’s 25-percent interest in the family business gave her no control over the company, the value of her shares was subject to a minority or lack-of-control discount. Nevertheless, we reverse the trial court’s valuation of the wife’s 25-percent interest because no marketability discount should have been applied. Otherwise, we affirm. At the time of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo