Insurance –  Coverage Dispute – Failure to Secure Coverage – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Duty to Defend

By: Bill Cresenzo December 7, 2018

Insurer had no duty to defend claims of breach of contract for insurance management services where insurer’s policy excluded coverage for claims arising from failure to procure or maintain insurance. We grant defendant’s motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ action seeking a declaration that defendant has a duty to defend under an insurance policy. Defendant had issued an insurance ...

