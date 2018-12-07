Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence –  Premises Liability – Slip-and-Fall – Addition of Non-Diverse Defendant – Necessary Parties (access required)

Tort/Negligence –  Premises Liability – Slip-and-Fall – Addition of Non-Diverse Defendant – Necessary Parties (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2018

Store owner entitled to summary judgment where plaintiffs failed to present evidence of the existence of a hazardous substance on the floor, how the alleged substance got there, or how long the substance was on the floor, to establish the owner’s liability for a hazardous condition. We deny plaintiffs’ second motion to amend her complaint and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo