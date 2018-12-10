Methadone clinic settles fatal crash suit for $10.5M

A drug treatment facility in West Columbia will pay $10.5 million to settle two wrongful death lawsuits brought after an elderly couple and their grandson died in a head on collision caused by a drug-abusing patient who was leaving the clinic.

A Sept. 11 court order approving the settlement showed that Colonial Management Group, which operated the Columbia Metro Treatment Center in West Columbia, agreed to pay $5.78 million to the estate of Cooper Gunnells Jr. and $4.72 million to the estate of Harry and Barbara Gunnells. The settlement nearly exhausts the Orlando-based company’s available insurance coverage, the order said.

The driver, Robert Moore Jr., had been a patient at the clinic for just under five years prior to the crash. He received treatment for his addiction to opiates there, according to the plaintiff’s complaint.

The estates alleged that the facility was negligent in continuing to provide Moore with methadone even after he repeatedly failed drug tests. They claimed that the facility did little to wean Moore off of methadone and that he again tested positive for methadone, amphetamines, Xanax, and OxyContin the week before the crash.

On Nov. 20, 2015, on the way home from the clinic, Moore’s vehicle abruptly swerved into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a van before colliding head-on with a vehicle in which the Gunnells were riding. Barbara and Harry are believed to have died on impact, but their grandson Cooper, who suffered from spina bifida, became trapped in the crushed vehicle. The complaint said the 16-year-old died in the ensuing fire due to smoke inhalation.

Moore survived the crash but died shortly thereafter. An autopsy showed that he was under the influence of methadone, Xanax, and Adderall at the time of the crash.

The estates argued that the clinic could have prevented the deaths by cutting off Moore’s access to methadone.

“The fatal injury and conscious pain and suffering … was the direct, proximate result of Columbia Metro’s negligent, grossly negligent and reckless conduct,” Cooper’s attorneys said in the complaint.

Dick Harpootlian of Columbia was one of several attorneys representing the estates. He declined to comment, citing a confidentiality agreement signed by both sides, other than to point to a previous statement.

“Our clients are satisfied with the settlement and relieved to have this process over,” he told The Charlotte Observer.

Susan McWilliams and Mark Moore of Nexsen Pruet in Columbia represented the clinic and its insurance company. They did not respond to requests for comment.

The estates had previously filed wrongful death suits against Moore’s estate, all of which had previously been settled.

SETTLEMENT REPORT – WRONGFUL DEATH

Amount: $10.5 million

Injuries alleged: Wrongful death of three decedents, economic losses, emotional distress of survivors, loss of companionship, and burial expenses

Case name: Kathy Santandreu as Personal Representative of the estate of Cooper Gunnells Jr. v. Colonial Management Group and Stephen Gunnells and Kimberly G. Compton as Personal Representatives of the estates of Harry and Barbara Gunnells v. Colonial Management Group

Court: Lexington County Circuit Court

Case No.: 2018-CP-3203112

Judge: Alison Lee

Date of settlement: Sept. 11

Insurance Carrier: Allied World Insurance Company

Attorneys for plaintiffs: Dick Harpootlian and Christopher Kenney of Richard A. Harpootlian in Columbia; William Nettles of Columbia; Mark Tinsley of Gooding & Gooding in Allendale and William Kemp of Kemp Law Firm in Bamberg

Attorneys for defense: Susan McWilliams and Mark Moore of Nexsen Pruet in Columbia

