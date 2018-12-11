Quantcast
South Carolina man accused of setting holiday decor on fire

By: The Associated Press December 11, 2018

A South Carolina man is accused of setting a Summerville home and his neighbors’ Christmas decor on fire.
News outlets report 29-year-old Cameron Lewis Baun was arrested Friday and charged with arson. Summerville police say officers responded then to reports of someone lighting several neighbors’ personal property on fire.
Police say Baun was detained for setting fire to Christmas ornaments and igniting a decoration of a snowman at another home. Police say Summerville Fire Rescue also responded and fought a house fire believed to have been started by Baun. A police report says Baun also is accused of breaking into a garage of another home and trying to set it on fire.
It’s unclear if Baun has a lawyer.

